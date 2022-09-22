CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County.

Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers.

Just yesterday, Sept. 21, police announced they were also investigating a theft of over $12,000 from a Skills machine in Blair County. However, the suspect(s) in that case also made off with the Skills machine itself, which has an estimated value of $10,000.

The investigation continues for both theft cases. Anyone with information regarding the theft in Clearfield County is asked to reach out to state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.