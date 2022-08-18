DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple was taken into custody after the man’s mother called the police for help and reported that her son strangled her and threatened to shoot the cops if she called them.

Police arrived at a home on the 500 block of Juniata Street on Aug. 17 at around 7:45 p.m. where the man, identified as 27-year-old Vincent Lingenfelter, was living.

According to the affidavit, police could hear arguing inside the house when they arrived and soon entered the home after hearing a woman scream for help. One officer said they were met with an aggressive dog coming toward them and had to deploy their taser multiple times until the dog retreated.

Police made their way to the stairs where they encountered a woman, later identified as Lingenfelter’s girlfriend, Alexandra Sammarcelli, 26, of Clearfield. She came down but reportedly refused to tell police who was still upstairs. She finally admitted that her boyfriend, Lingenfelter was up there.

After ordering Lingenfelter to come down and getting no response, police continued upstairs where they found his mother on the floor, holding her throat and saying that Lingenfelter choked her. According to the criminal complaint, she told police at one point he put one hand over her mouth to prevent her from breathing.

She told police she didn’t know where he went and claimed he told her he was going to buy a gun and shoot everyone if she called the cops.

Lingenfelter was soon found hiding under a bed and resisted officers during his arrest, the affidavit reads.

While arresting him, Sammarcelli reportedly came running up the stairs saying that he needs her. She pushed past officers to get to Lingenfelter and resisted officers as they pulled her back and tried to detain her. According to the complaint, Sammarcelli said she was afraid for Lingenfelter’s life as she continued to resist and prevent officers from taking her to their police cruiser.

Sammarcelli had to be assisted into the back seat with what police call soft hand control. Police noted that she kicked the officer in the stomach as she was being put in the cruiser.

Both Lingenfelter and Sammarcelli were taken to Clearfield County Prison. She’s currently facing aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges and was unable to post $50,000 bail.

Lingenfelter is facing aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting, and terroristic threat charges. He was unable to post $100,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Aug. 26.