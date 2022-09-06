Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man that police said was drunk, is accused of violently forcing his way into a woman’s home and attacking her husband.

Altoona police were called to a home on the 300 block of Bell Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. to find 39-year-old John Mattiello yelling and screaming. Police noted in the affidavit that he smelled like alcohol and had blood on him from cuts on his own hands.

After arresting Mattiello, police spoke with witnesses in the home who all stated that Mattiello showed up at the house and began pounding on the door. A friend in the house woke up the woman and husband who came downstairs. The woman told police she knew Mattiello from classes they both attended and that he was infatuated with her and even threatened her husband.

According to the woman’s account to police, she stepped outside and told Mattiello “you’re drunk. You need to go home.” He then allegedly forced himself in through the front door.

Mattiello swung at both the husband and the second man as the woman tried to shield the three children that were in the living room. Police noted in the criminal complaint that both the husband and the second man were bleeding, one from the nose and one from the mouth.

By their accounts, they were able to get Mattiello out of the house and the door locked. He started to punch out the glass in the storm door and then began punching out single windows from the front door. Police also noted that they found blood on and around the door.

Mattiello reportedly continued to resist arrest and tried to prevent Altoona police officers from taking him through the front door of the Altoona police station.

Mattiello was eventually charged and arraigned. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.