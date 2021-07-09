Coolio coming to perform in Philipsburg on Saturday

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grammy Award Winning Artist Coolio is coming to Philipsburg on Saturday to perform at the We Are Inn.

Philipsburg will be buzzing all day long on Saturday, July 10 as the town hosts its cruise-in starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. with cars lining Front Street. There will be vendors and plenty of entertainment downtown for the whole family.

The We Are Inn is also hosting the Happy Valley Cruise’s Zoom to Cruise with Nittany Lion Legends. That beings at 4 p.m. and is free to help promote their cruise that raises money for the Hope Gala.

Zero Tolerance will be performing at We Are Inn starting at 7 p.m. up until the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Coolio show is hosted by Mimi Ivey and will begin after the fireworks at the We Are Inn with performances by Rukkus, Pharaoh Santana and Brett, and a guest performance by Big Church.

VIP tickets cost $100 and gets you special seating and a back stage meet and greet with Coolio. General admission costs $55 and you’re encourage to bring your own chairs and arrive early. Tickets can be purchased online or at the We Are Inn, located at 1535 Port Matilda Highway in Philipsburg.