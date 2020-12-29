Cooler unit to hold bodies placed outside Conemaugh Memorial Medical

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Medical officials in Johnstown are concerned they’ll soon reach capacity in various morgues, to prevent this from happening they’re bringing in something to help create space, should they need it.

They have placed a cooler unit outside the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center that will be used to hold bodies in the event of an overflow.

“Statistics that you see daily on the Department of Health site it is very real and people again that are non-believers needs to believe that these patients are getting very sick,” prehospital coordinator, Conemaugh Health System, Storm Nagle said.

There are 243 COVID deaths in Cambria County since Tuesday, with 171 of those cases occurring since December 1st.

“There were several times since November 1st where Conemaugh hospital forensicDx and some of our funeral homes were at max capacity for storing bodies,” coroner, Cambria County, Jeff Lees said.

Area funeral homes, hospitals, and forensic facilities in the area can hold 40 to 50 bodies. The new cooling unit being brought in will be able to hold 33 additional bodies.

“It is definitely heart wrenching again these are trying times and 20 years being in the coroner’s office I never thought there be a day where we would have to bring in a refrigeration unit,” Lees said.

Officials said they worked very closely with Conemaugh on selecting where to place the unit.

“That facility was chosen for security reasons and the electrical supply that was needed to operate this unit,” Lees said.

“The site was well-vetted out not only for the utilities that Jeffery mentioned also for the privacy that could be afforded for the victims that may have to go into that unit,” EMA director, Cambria County, Art Martynuska also said.

And if the time comes, Lees offers assurance.

“Your loved ones will be treated with the utmost respect as always by my office and Conemaugh health system,” Lees said.

The space in the unit will also be available to surrounding counties.