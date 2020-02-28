Cook Forest cabins damaged by fire

COOK FOREST, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire damaged part of Hominy Ridge Lodge and Cabins Thursday evening.

The house, store, and lodge unit all burned down, leaving Cabin Six out of commission, the business said on Facebook.

“We hope that you will bear with us in these next several months until things get figured out and we can get back on our feet,” they said in the statement.

All of the people and animals are unharmed.

Guests staying at the cabins may be asked to bring their own bedding and blankets because they have no spares and no way to wash them.