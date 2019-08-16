Conviction rates increasing for motorists breaking school bus laws

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the start of school just around the corner, local police are reminding parents and drivers to keep an eye out for those flashing school bus light and running kids.

In Pennsylvania, over 1.5 million students will be returning to school in the upcoming weeks. In 2016, 730 motorist were convicted of breaking school bus laws in Pennsylvania, partially due to new cameras inside and outside the buses.

“The conviction rates for school bus, these types of violations, are going up because of the cameras, so just be aware of that and be safe and be responsible,” Logan Township Police Chief David Reese said.

Local police, like Logan Township, are encouraging parents to make sure their kids stay safe when getting on and off the bus.

“You should be teaching your children to make sure that they’re aware of their surroundings, that they’re standing back a safe distance from the road and to motor traffic themselves because we know some motorists don’t always pay attention,” Reese said.

It is illegal to pass a school bus from either direction when its red lights are flashing and stop arm is extended.

And if caught and convicted, drivers could be fined $250, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day suspension of your license, but Reese said it gets worse, if a child gets hurt.

“You don’t wanna be involved in an accident that involves a child because that scrutiny would be great,” he said.

Logan Township Police will be shadowing school buses throughout the school year, and if they see any driver still moving forward when the flashing lights are on, they will be pulled over.