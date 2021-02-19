Police: Convicted murderer tried to rape Huntingdon corrections officer

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 34-year-old convicted murderer serving a 15- to 30-year sentence at SCI Huntingdon has been charged with attempted rape and related charges.

State police charges indicate Howard Bishop, of Philadelphia, attacked a woman corrections officer in her office.

During the attack, he forced her against the wall and then onto the floor. He is accused of holding his hand over her mouth to silence her screams for help, and he groped her body while trying to remove her clothes. After she managed to summon help, the first corrections officer inside the door saw that Bishop was exposed through the open zipper of his pants.

Bishop is charged with felony counts of attempted rape and aggravated assault along with misdemeanor charges that include indecent assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.

Bishop was convicted in the 2008 shooting death of a man in Philadelphia where he opened fire on the victim and another man as they drove through his Philadelphia neighborhood, according to court records in the case.

He and the victim had beef from an incident several weeks prior to the shooting, and Bishop walked up to the car and started shooting at the two men from five or six feet away with a .45 caliber handgun. He grazed the passenger and shot the driver once in the abdomen.

He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison in 2011.