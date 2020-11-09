Convention Center holding event to celebrate Beaujolais Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you miss wining and dining the Blair County Convention Center has you covered.

On November 19th they are holding an event that will take you on a trip to France without leaving Altoona.

They are celebrating Beaujolais Day, which celebrates the sale of a red wine made from grapes native to the Beaujolais region of France.

The wine is fermented and then released the third Thursday in November, which is why people in the US may connect this wine with thanksgiving.

The convention center is pairing a 5-course meal with different wines from Altoona’s Della Vino Imports.

“With everything that’s happening right now it’s just a great opportunity to come out and get your friends together, your family together, and just enjoy a night out while feeling still safe in this environment, the convention center we are looking to continue to have really great events where you can come and feel safe right in the comfort of Altoona,” Director of Sales and Marketing, Tara Saltzburg said.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can go to the Blair County Convention Centers website on the events page.

https://www.blairconventioncenter.com/upcoming-events/beaujolais-nouveau-2020