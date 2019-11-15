Convenience store destroyed by fire reopens

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa.– Almost a year after a fire, a Jefferson County convenience store is rebuilt and reopen.

One Stop’s new building in Reynoldsville opened for the first time this morning.

The new store is much larger, has a seating area and a bigger selection of products.

Employees say the community is the reason they rebuilt.

“They’re just so happy to see us back and the store, they’re ecstatic,” store manager Kandy Bannon said. “They come in and they’re just in awe of what the store looks like now compared to what it looked like before.”

The store was destroyed when a furnace caught fire in January.

The One Stop location was working out of a temporary trailer until the store was built.