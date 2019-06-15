Controversial candidate withdraws from local city council race

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A controversial city council candidate is withdrawing from the race. Samantha Paule received one of two Republican nominations for Altoona City Council.

Blair County Republican Chairman Jim Foreman confirmed Friday evening that Paule told him that she is withdrawing and has submitted her formal papers to the election board.

After her primary election victory, Facebook posts surfaced in which she denounced Independence Day, claimed support for ISIS and told Americans to get over the September 11 terror acts.

Paule said the posts were taken out of context and that she was actually trying to expose terrorists to the FBI, CIA, and the American people. She vowed that she wouldn’t withdraw.

Foreman had denounced her previous comments and says he appreciates her decision. Republican committee members from Altoona will meet, go through a conferee process to consider interested candidates, and come up with a substitute to run in the November election.



