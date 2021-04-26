Centre County contractor sentenced for stealing employee wages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County contractor Scott Good of Goodco Mechanical Inc. has been sentenced to 120 days to two years (minus four days) in jail, three years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

Good pleaded guilty to stealing employee wages in March and was charged in 2019. Good will be required to pay back over $64k in funds and GoodCo Mechnical Inc. received a $10k fine, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“The days when companies could screw over workers and not be held accountable to the law are over. If employers steal from their workers, through misclassification or violations of the prevailing wage, we will act,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “My Office is committed, with our partners in law enforcement, to make sure working Pennsylvanians receive the wages and benefits owed to them under the law.”

Good’s legal counsel said they “respectfully and vehemently disagree with Judge Ammerman’s decision to sentence Scott Good to serve jail time.”

“No one in this case argued for a jail sentence – not even attorneys for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which prosecuted this unprecedented case,” Attorney Sarah Hyser-Staub said. “Scott should be free on probation so that he can continue to do more good in Centre County – both as a loving and devoted family man, and as a civic leader within the community. That is our goal, and that should be the goal of the court.”