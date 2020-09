BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fourth graders at the Bellwood-Antis School District returned to the classroom on Monday after someone tested positive for the Coronavirus last week.

Superintendent Thomas McInroy said the district was notified on Thursday afternoon that a third party contractor, who helps the district with educational services, had the virus.

The fourth grade students stayed home on Friday, out of an abundance of caution, so their classrooms could be deep cleaned.