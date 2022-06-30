CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether area pyro-enthusiasts are looking for sparklers or professional grade 500 gram cakes, consumers are flocking to area retailers to stock up for the Fourth of July.

Part owner of Kneppy’s Fireworks in Morrisdale Rose Knepp says that prices have remained steady this year for fireworks. This year she feels that they are better equipped with inventory as they had issues last year with shipping, due in large part to the pandemic.

“It was hard getting things in and what we needed,” Knepp said. “But we did manage to get enough to supply. This year we ordered early, we ordered plenty and we are stocked up on everything.”

Knepp says their customers have been interested in their entire selection ahead of the weekend.

“Pretty much an assortment, a little bit of everything. The bigger cakes are going pretty quick. We have big assortments that have been going really good,” Knepp said. “It just depends on the customer, you know we got fireworks for every occasion or situation.”

Kneppy’s Fireworks advises all of their customers on safety before they light the fuses by giving them pamphlets, and instructing them on the safest ways to ensure no one is injured. This includes only lighting aerial fireworks in areas that are 150 feet from and trees and buildings. Employee George Griffith also offers advice for setting off larger assortments.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Staking stuff together, duct tape or just bricking them up just to make them stable enough so that they aren’t tipping,” Griffith said.

Those who purchase fireworks should check local ordinances prior to setting off their fireworks.