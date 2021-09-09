Construction worker injured after waterline burst in DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — One construction worker was flown to the hospital after a waterline pipe burst in DuBois.

Police were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. on the corner of East Park Avenue and North Church Street. Police arrived and found a construction worker from Dave Roman Excavating injured in a ditch, according to DuBois police chief Blaine Clark.

The construction worker was flown to the hospital in a helicopter and suffered a severe leg injury and multiple lacerations. Their identity has not been disclosed at this time.

The pipe burst on its own, according to Chief Clark. The construction company is currently investigating the cause.

DuSan Community Ambulance Service, DuBois police and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

