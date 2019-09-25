Coroner: Worker died after accident along PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Enterprise Stone and Lime company worker was killed in an accident when a tri-axle truck backed into him along the PA Turnpike in Somerset County.

Officials report that the accident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, September 24 on the eastbound side of mile marker 124.9.

Dwight Fischer, 59, of Fulton County got out of his skid loader to clean the windshield when the tri-axle truck backed into him, leaving him pinned.

Fischer was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial where he was placed into the ICU.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed that Fischer died from his upper torso injuries at 3:15 a.m.