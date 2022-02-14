HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that beginning Monday, Feb. 21 a, safety improvement project will start on Route 56 in Bedford and Somerset Counties.

The $2.7 million improvements project is set to cover a two-mile stretch of Route 56, starting at Peggy Westover Curve, in St. Clair Township, to Summit Drive in Ogle Township. Starting next week trees will be trimmed on both sides of the road. Tree removal will also happen near Summit Drive for a truck break check pull-off.

Long-term traffic patterns will start in mid-April as traffic lanes will be reduced to a nine-foot width. Minor delays may be possible during that time and motorists are advised to use caution within the work area. The project is expected to be complete by November 2022.

In addition to tree trimming and removal, the project will focus on adding truck speed warning signs, slope stabilization, the placement of a high-friction surface treatment on two curves, passing zone re-sizing and reconfigurations, guide rail upgrades, sign replacements, delineation, and drainage improvements.