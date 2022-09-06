CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township.

Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents.

“I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise at pickleball courts and finding a resolution to that,” Patton Township Manager Douglas Erickson said.

In July 2021, township supervisors voted to convert the pickleball courts back to their original state as tennis courts. Erickson said that the price tag is about $35,000-40,000 from their general fund.

Construction is currently in progress to re-convert the Green Hollow courts. Erickson said they should be ready for tennis players within two weeks.

There are still pickleball courts in Patton Township, located about 4.5 miles away from Green Hollow (1900 Park Forest Ave, State College) in Bernel Road Park (2501 Bernel Road, State College). The township was able to fit six courts there, versus the four that were in Green Hollow.





“We wanted to make sure we still had courts available, but we also wanted to do something at Green Hollow park because I think at the end of the day we found that, yeah, it was a lot noisier than what we really expected,” Erickson said.