UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents living in the College Heights area are being notified of an upcoming University Park construction project that could cause road detours and travel delays.

Underground utility work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 9 near the Ford and Mateer Buildings. Allen Road from Park Avenue to Fischer Road will be closed and detoured during the work. Fischer Road will also be reduced to two lanes and closed on certain weekends.

Park Avenue is expected to remain open during the construction which is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on the construction project can be found online.