Construction in Centre County will cause delays

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to replace a box culvert in Milesburg may cause delays for motorists.

The replacement will begin, Thursday, July 15 on the unnamed tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 1006 (Water Street). On Thursday, workers will begin to build a two-lane temporary roadway near the bridge that will carry traffic through the work zone. This roadway is expected to be complete by early August.

Until the roadway is in place, flaggers will be in the work zone temporarily pausing traffic to allow passing.

The project in its entirety is expected to last until the end of September.