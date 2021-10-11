Construction in Centre County to close a street down during this week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A construction company will be performing sanitary work on sewer pipes beginning Tuesday until Friday in Ferguson Township.

Ameron Construction will be working on S. Butz Street at the intersection with West Calder from Oct. 12 to 15, according to officials.

Butz Street will be closed to thru traffic for this work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.