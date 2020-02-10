Construction continues to affect downtown Bedford roads

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heads up for folks in downtown Bedford. Some roads will be closed this week due to waterline construction.

On Monday, crews worked on S Bedford Street between Watson and John Streets.

Other roads affected this week include Huntingdon Avenue, West Street, Clarion Avenue, W Central Way, among others.

The borough warns that water service will be suspended for some residents, who will be notified in advance. Other customers may experience low pressure or discoloration. They said this is normal and will resolve itself.