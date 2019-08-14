Congressman visits Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce visited Guy Chemical Wednesday in Somerset.

The visit comes after the company’s president and founder, Guy Berkebile, testified in front of Congress back in February about their success because of the tax cuts on small businesses.

The visit meant a lot to Berkebile.

“That’s very important to a company like Guy Chemical who invests heavily in production equipment.”

Guy Chemical researches, produces and packages silicone adhesives to companies all over the world.

The company is seeing lots of success, but Berkebile says it wasn’t always that way.

“We lost money for two and a half years, I did not pay myself for five years and I mortgaged my house seven times over the first 15 years of the existence of the company to pay for its growth.”

Guy Chemical is now a success, employing 160 workers at the plant.

“At Guy Chemical, many people have been brought into the workforce, people who were unemployed three years ago are now working here today in Somerset County,” says Congressman Joyce.

While the tax cuts are temporary, Joyce wants to change that.

“That is an agenda we need to take up in the 116th Congress. I’m committed to making those tax cuts permanent.”