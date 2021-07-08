Congressman Joyce tours local trucking manufacturer, amid House bill

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Cutting down Pennsylvania and the nation’s carbon footprint is behind the work Go Green APU is doing in Altoona.

Today Congressman John Joyce toured Go Green APU‘s manufacturing facilities. It comes on the heels of the U.S. House of Representatives passing a multi-year highway policy bill for over-the-road drivers.

The highway policy bill would direct the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to accelerate the modernization of information technology and management as it pertains to trucks.

Go Green APU’s manufacturing facilities produce eco-friendly diesel motors for big trucks. Thursday Representative Joyce was able to see firsthand how these motors, that are on more than 6-thousand big trucks nationwide are helping the environment with every mile.

“Right here in Blair County jobs are being created employees are expanding what a great opportunity we have to have an impact on the logistics industry.” Congressman John Joyce said.

The impact he’s talking about is small motors which are auxiliary power units for long-haul trucks.

And most long-haul trucks have hotel rooms connected in their rear cabin.

“When truck drivers need to rest they need air-conditioning heating and electricity for their bunk area.” Harry Benjamin Go Green APU said.

“This provides all three of those services and it’s provided it does so using 1/5 of a gallon per hour of diesel fuel rather than running the truck engine which uses 1 gallon per hour,” Benjamin said.

Go Green APU is one of 5 manufacturers of auxiliary power units for trucks in the U-S. And the units they produce also allow large truck drivers to operate properly in states where no-idle laws are in place, effectively reducing carbon emissions and reduce overall fuel consumption.

“What we’re seeing here today is the opportunity to decrease the amount of fuel that utilized and keep these engines on the road,” Joyce said.

Included in that highway policy bill is 1 billion dollars in truck parking grants. It’s part of an initiative that could provide safety for drivers and also aid in reducing the trucking industry’s carbon footprint.