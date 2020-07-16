Congressman John Joyce announces grants for first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. announced Thursday that two fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District have been awarded grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The firefighters and first responders will use this AFG funding to obtain vital equipment and training.

Our firefighters and first responders selflessly serve their neighbors every day, and they are an integral part of our community. It’s my privilege to work with our local fire companies and FEMA’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program to help these public servants obtain the training and equipment they need to do their job safely. I congratulate the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company and the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department on receiving this well-deserved support. Congressman John Joyce



The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company in Altoona received $3,619.05 and the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department in Johnstown received $4,136.84.

In 2019, firefighters and first responders in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District received nearly $3 million in AFG grants.