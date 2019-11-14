Congressman Glenn Thompson reacts to impeachment hearings

(WTAJ) — It was a historic day on Capitol Hill as the Democrat-led house held its first public impeachment inquiry hearing against President Trump.

Two career diplomats testified about President Trump’s actions with Ukraine.

Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, said it was his understanding President Trump froze military assistance to Ukraine to pressure the country to launch politically motivated investigations.

Diplomat George Kent testified about the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s Personal Attorney.

Democrats said the goal of the inquiry is to see if President Trump’s actions were an abuse of power.

Congressman Glenn Thompson said a few words after today’s testimony.

“The evidence that’s been provided really doesn’t undo the fact that both President Trump and President Zelinsky agree that there was no pressure,” said Rep Glenn Thompson (R) 15th District.

“I’m watching this diligently as the rest of America is, but at this point, I have not changed my perspective that this is just a political stunt to undo a duly elected president,” said Rep Glenn Thompson (R) 15th District.