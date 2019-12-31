Confirmed: Penn State parts ways with offensive line coach Matt Limegrover

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State will have to fill a second spot on its coaching staff this offseason.

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Matt Limegrover has been let go, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Centre Daily Times. Penn State confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Limegrover’s contract has not been renewed.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons,” head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement, Penn State said.

Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover talks to his player during a time out of the game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. ABBY DREY ADREY@CENTREDAILY.COM

