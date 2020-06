JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular Johnstown restaurant is giving away free meals to students.

Coney Island Lunch started giving away free meals to students back in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those meals include a cheeseburger or grilled cheese, a hot dog, fries and a drink.

Students can still pick up a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sundays until school resumes.