MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks in Blair County have the chance to enjoy a sweet treat and help a good cause tomorrow.

The farm-city committee is hosting their “cones for a cause” event at Ritchey’s Dairy in Martinsburg.

A single scoop cone will be on sale for $1 all day long.

Proceeds will be used to buy milk for distribution by the American Rescue Workers.

The ‘sharptones’ will also be performing from 6 to 9 p.m.