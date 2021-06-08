Conemaugh Township student awarded Democratic Women scholarship

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Democratic Women of Somerset County (DWSC) announced that a 16-year-old at Conemaugh Township High School was awarded a scholarship to attend the 2021 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) National Advocacy Institute’s High School Virtual Summer Program.

Cameron Berloffe was awarded a scholarship to attend the 2021 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) National Advocacy Institute’s High School Virtual Summer Program. (photo courtesy of Vicki Berloffe)

Cameron Berloffe will be a junior next school year at Conemaugh Township High School, where she participates in marching band and is a member of the National Honor Society, according to the press release.

Berloffe is also a member of Girl Scout Troop 42101 and a founding member of the Laurel Highlands Democratic Youth. Her parents are David and Vicki Berloffe, of Davidsville.

The ACLU summer program was created for students aged 15 to 18 as a week-long learning experience for the next generation of social justice advocates, the release said. From July 19 through 23, students will have the opportunity to learn from professionals such as lawyers, lobbyists and community activists who have an impact on public policy relating to civil liberties and rights.

“This scholarship is so important to me because activism is a big part of my life,” Berloffe said. “The opportunity to complete this program with the ACLU will provide me with lifelong lessons about advocating for others in need. I have a passion for fighting for equality for all. This course will give me the tools to go forward with this journey of mine.”

It’s reported that this was the first year that DWSC offered the scholarship opportunity. Preparing young women for the future is one of the highest priorities for them.

“We are so pleased and proud to have Cameron accepted into the ACLU summer program,” Paula Shivley, DWSC president resident, said. “Our goal in offering the scholarship award was to allow young people from our rural community the opportunity to participate in a nationally-recognized program for the development of skills needed in order to assure equality and justice in our community and nation.”