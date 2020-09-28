Conemaugh Township School District makes change to athletics fan attendance policy

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Township Area School District announced Monday a change to their policy regarding fan attendance at their athletic events.

The school district has updated its spectator policy to now permit 30% capacity at the Middle/High School Gym and 50% capacity at their Stadium. This change comes after a Federal Court ruled the 25 person limit for indoor events and the 250 person limit for outdoor events as unconstitutional.

The change will be effective as of Monday, September 28. No season passes will be made available. Therefore, tickets for all events will be sold at the gate.

In addition, the school district stated that they will continue to follow the orders of the Wolf Administration regarding face coverings and social distancing at all events.

Spectators are urged to maintain at least two seats in the gym or 6 feet at the stadium between others unless you are members of the same family. Face coverings are also urged to be worn during sporting events.