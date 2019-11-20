Conemaugh Seeking to Fill 25 Nursing Positions Amid Nationwide Nursing Shortage

The United States is facing a nationwide shortage in nurses, which effect our local communities. Our Morgan Koziar was live at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with several nurses on staff speaking about the role they play, and why it’s essential to have nurses. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is working to combat the nursing shortage by holding open interviews on Wednesday October 20th from 8 a.m. to noon. Hannah Bennett is a bedside Registered Nurse who works in an Operating Room trauma unit at Conemaugh. Hannah says we’ll always need nurses to help people in our community. She loves interacting with patients and their families.

Haley Dunchuck is also a Registered Nurse at Conemaugh. She specifically works in the pulmonary unit, and helps folks that have problems with their breathing. Haley enjoys seeing her patients get better.

Laiken Vogel works on the medical stroke unit at Conemaugh as a Registered Nurse. Laiken enjoys interacting with the patients and feels that nursing is important to our community because people require a lot of care.

Kelsey Foor works in the Conemaugh ER room as a Registered Nurse. Kelsey says she loves meeting so many different people in a day. She enjoys the facts that Conemaugh is a teaching hospital, so the staff is given resources and opportunities to further their knowledge and education.