Conemaugh School of Nursing ranks 5th best program in Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh School of Nursing ranked No. 5 among registered nursing diploma programs in the state, according to 2021 rankings from the Nursing Schools Almanac.

The Almanac ranks student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), an exam RNs must pass before they may practice.

Between 2010 and 2020, Conemaugh School of Nursing graduates registered a 90.8 percent first-time NCLEX pass rate, according to Conemaugh Health System.

“We are honored to be ranked among the top five diploma nursing programs in our state and immensely proud of our students for consistently demonstrating such a high level of academic excellence,” Conemaugh School of Nursing Director Dr. Bonnie M. Mazurak-Riga, DNP, MBA, RN said.

“Our instructors work tirelessly to provide the training, mentorship, support, advice, and clinical experience that our students need to pass the NCLEX exam and thrive in their careers as nurses.”

Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing was founded in 1896 following the establishment of Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in 1892.

The school has been accredited by the Pennsylvania Board of Nursing and has graduated more than 4,165 students.

