JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health scheduled an open house for prospective students looking for a career in healthcare.

The open house will take place Monday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the education building across from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and it’s free for anyone aspiring to be a future healthcare hero – including high school students.

Students who want to be considered for instant admission decisions must apply in advance and submit standardized test scores, high school and college transcripts for review by March 15. Instant decision applicants who commit to attending will be entered into a drawing to win a variety of prizes and have the application fee waived for that day only.

Conemaugh School of Nursing offers a two-year program that begins in August and consists of two 16-week semesters and one 8-week semester. After graduation, students will have logged 990 clinical hours and earned 25 college credits and 50 nursing credits.

In the 2021 graduating class, there was a 97.67 percent pass rate on the NCLEX exam for state boards with 100 percent of graduates immediately gaining full-time employment as registered nurses, according to Conemaugh Health System.

The Allied Health programs provide rigorous educational and clinical training in emergency medical services, medical laboratory science, histotechnology, radiology technology and surgical technology. Conemaugh Health System has a long history of hiring a significant number of graduates annually.

To RSVP or learn more about the event, call Dawn Lookhart at 814-534-9477 or via email at dlookhar@conemaugh.org.

To learn more about the Conemaugh School of Nursing, visit conemaugh.org/education.