Conemaugh School of Nursing establishes two scholarships

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of sisters Garnet Romesburg Glenn and Betty Romesburg May announced two scholarships to benefit nursing students at the Conemaugh School of Nursing.

Beginning the 2021-22 academic year, the scholarship will annually fund tuition for two outstanding final-year students through the 1889 Foundation, according to a press release from Conemaugh Health System.

“Small local institutions provide essential opportunities for young people who may have limited resources or who wish to stay connected with their communities and families,” Randall S. May, Betty’s son, said. “While specialized training can be acquired later through topical courses or working experience, there is no substitute for solid grounding in science and practice that opens the door to a career in health care.”

Garnet and Betty both grew up in Uniontown, Pa., and graduated from Somerset High School.

Garnet graduated from Conemaugh School of Nursing in 1939 and became a Registered Nurse, working in the operating room at Somerset Hospital, the release said. She went on to work with Dr. Marlin Cargill and then Dr. Pete Musser. She passed away in 2017 at 99.

Betty graduated from Conemaugh School of Nursing in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. in 1946. It’s reported she was commissioned as a second lieutenant with a specialty as an operating room nurse. She served in the Panama Canal Zone at an Army general hospital until 1946. After her military tour, she worked in the operating room at University of Michigan Medical School and then University of Chicago hospital. She passed away in 2020 at 96.

“Because of the value that Betty and Garnet had placed on the nursing school as well as their communities in western Pennsylvania, we have honored their memories by establishing scholarships that will help other area young men and women achieve similar dreams,” Randall May said.

