Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center earns 3-year CT Scan accreditation

A picture shows a CAT-scan room for tomography in a new field hospital for COVID-19 patients created in the Milan fair grounds on March 31, 2020, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center in Johnstown was awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT).

According to a press release, the accreditation comes after a review was performed by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The award only goes to facilities that meet the ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after peer-review. It focuses on image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment and quality control procedures.

“A CT scan is very beneficial to the diagnosis and prognosis of many health conditions,” Cliff Dull, director of Radiology, said. “Early and proper scans can catch tumors, internal bleeding, and fractures before they become serious.”

CT scans use x-ray beams that are aimed at a patient and quickly rotate around the body, according to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. It then produces signals that are processed by the machine’s computer to generate 2D images of the body in “slices.” Each slice can be stacked together to create a 3D image or displayed individually.

For more information on ACR and its accreditation, you can visit its website.