JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new COVID-19 testing site for Conemaugh Health System opened in Richland Township Thursday.

The testing site at their East Hills Outpatient Center is not open to the public, but only those who receive a doctor’s referral.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and appointments must be made by your doctor.