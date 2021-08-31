Conemaugh OB/GYN earns accreditation for fetal echocardiogram

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 16: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Regina Worthy performs an echocardiogram on a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on December 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Roseland Community Hospital is situated in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s far south side. The neighborhood’s population is 95 percent black. The COVID-19 death rate among black residents in Chicago is nearly double that of the city’s white residents. This week the United States recorded it’s 300,000 COVID-19 death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 35,000 infants in the U.S. are born with congenital heart defects, and Conemaugh Physicians Group – OB/GYN earned a three-year term of accreditation for its fetal echocardiogram.

The award was given by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography in the area of fetal medicine, according to a press release from Conemaugh Health System.

An echocardiogram is a noninvasive ultrasound study used to evaluate heart structure and function.

It’s reported that congenital heart defects are the most common and critical type of birth defect, causing more deaths during the first year of life than any other birth defect.

However, due to improvements in diagnosis and treatment, almost all affected children will grow and thrive into adulthood, the release said.

“Fetal echocardiograms allow us to identify congenital heart defects from the earliest stages of development, ensuring the best plan of treatment for the baby,” Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist Adib Khouzami, MD, said.

IAC indicates that Conemaugh Physicians Group – OB/GYN has undergone an intensive application and review process, and the results found it to be in good standing with published standards.