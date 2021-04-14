Conemaugh starts $79 million building project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Cambria County marked the first step of its expansion project Wednesday.

The hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 75,000 square-foot “D” building. This expansion was made possible by a $79 million investment from Duke LifePoint Healthcare of which

the hospital is a member. It will connect several existing buildings within Conemaugh to create better wayfinding for patients and visitors while improving the coordination of services throughout the hospital.



Left to Right: Brent Burmeister, Massaro Construction Group, William E. Caldwell, Market President, Conemaugh Health System, and Chief Executive Officer, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Conemaugh Health System, Tony Campagna, Vice President, Ancillary, Post Acute, and Support Services, Conemaugh Health System Savas Mavridis, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Conemaugh Health System, Douglas Bell, JD, Chairman, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Board of Trustees

The new location will include a vascular lab, cardiac diagnostic center, echo procedure rooms, nuclear medicine cameras, treadmills and offices for cardiothoracic surgery physicians. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

“We are excited to break ground and begin construction on this new facility, which reflects our significant, ongoing capital investment in the Johnstown community,” said William Caldwell, CEO, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and Market President, Conemaugh Health System. “As we evolve to meet the changing needs of our patients, the ‘D’ Building project will help us continue to grow our services in the region, while delivering the highest levels of care.”