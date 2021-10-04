Conemaugh Nason Medical Center enforces no-visitor policy

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring will enforce a no-visitor policy, effective immediately, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increased rate of transmission within the region.

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize

for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the

health and safety of our patients and team,” Tim Harclerode, CEO of Conemaugh Nason Medical Center said.

Some exceptions apply for the no-visitor policy, including:

Minors (under age 18) will be allowed one parent or guardian for the duration of their stay.

Labor and Delivery patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for the duration of their stay

One visitor will be permitted to help patients who require extra assistance during ambulatory appointments

Visitors must return to their vehicle until the patient is ready for pick up

End-of-life, as well as other situations where a patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from a visitor, will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff

Patients are encouraged to use alternative methods of communication to make up for the limited face-to-face interactions. Patients who do not have devices compatible with FaceTime or Zoom can request the hospital to provide them with one.

For additional information, visit Conemaugh’s website.