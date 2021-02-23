Conemaugh Miners Medical Center adds Cardiology Associates of Altoona to healthcare providers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Miners Medical Center is adding Cardiology Associates of Altoona, LLP to its team of healthcare providers.

Three cardiologists will be seeing patients at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center: Dr. Michael Larkin, Dr. Kasaiah Makam and Dr. Hany Shanoudy. They specialize in nuclear stress testing, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, pacemaker and peripheral vascular disease.

“We strive to keep patients as comfortable and informed as possible during the time spent with us for their heart or vascular system consultation, treatment, and follow-up appointments,” Dr. Shanoudy said.

The center is currently welcoming new patients and appointments can be made by calling 814-247-3204.