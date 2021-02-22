Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center shifts vaccine registration, appointment scheduling to “MyChart” service

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Monday is transitioning vaccine registration and appointment scheduling to the health system’s MyChart service to create

a more streamlined experience for patients and community members.

As new vaccine appointments become available, MyChart will alert users about opportunities to directly schedule their vaccination, if they meet the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health eligibility for Tier 1A. This eligibility tier includes individuals who are most at risk of illness, including health care workers and Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

MyChart is an easy-to-use, free, online service. A majority of existing patients within the Conemaugh

Health System already have and manage their MyChart accounts. Existing MyChart users do not need to proactively take any steps on MyChart to request a vaccination, but they should monitor their account and the email associated with the account for updates and notifications.

Vaccination appointments scheduled through MyChart may not be used by anyone except for the person who received the notification. Those who do not have a MyChart account can register for one by visiting MyChart.Conemaugh.org. New and existing users are not guaranteed a vaccination appointment solely by having a MyChart account.

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has also developed a dedicated phone line (814-410-8400) for

scheduling vaccinations. The phone line will be staffed intermittently when new appointments are available. Individuals are encouraged to check back regularly. Phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible.

Due to high demand and limited supply, open appointments will continue to fill up quickly. Hospital

officials ask that members of the community please refrain from calling the hospital’s main phone line and physician offices about scheduling vaccines so that these phone lines are open for those with immediate care needs.