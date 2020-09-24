Conemaugh Memorial adds University Orthopedics Center to team

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center announced on Thursday that it is welcoming the University Orthopedics Center, otherwise known as UOC of UniversityOrtho, to its team of experts.

Dr. Joshua Greenleaf, Dr. Christopher McClellan, Dr. Shawn Saylor, Dr. Jonathan Van Kleunen, along with Brett Beach, PA-C and Vanessa Colquhoun, PA-C, will be seeing patients Tuesdays and Thursdays at Conemaugh East Hills.

This allows the UOC team to provide care to a greater number of people in Johnstown and surrounding areas that includes sports medicine, hip and knee replacement and general orthopedic surgery that will be provided at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Learn more about the latest treatments to lessen pain, as well as information about medications, nutrition and exercise, by calling Conemaugh’s Joint AdVentures Hip and Knee Program coordinator at 814.534.5150.