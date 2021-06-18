Conemaugh Medical Center to host blood drive June 24

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Medical Center will host a blood drive, Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with the national Red Cross blood supply shortage.

With the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries on the rise, the nation’s blood supply has depleted. The Red Cross urgently needs blood donors of all types, especially type O, and platelet donors to overcome the shortage.

Donors who sign up for the Conemaugh drive will receive a $5 Amazon gift card (via email) and a t-shirt, while supplies last.

“Blood shortages can have a significant impact on patient care, so a more stable blood supply means better medical care for our community,” MD, Chief Medical Officer of Conemaugh Health System, Elizabeth Dunmore said, in a press release.

Those interested in donating should visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 814-534-9805 to schedule an appointment.