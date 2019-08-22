Conemaugh Medical Center making changes after inspection

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is making changes after an inspection in May.

According to one employee, they’ve worked 12-hour days without a single break, adding that the staff is very unhappy and that they are losing workers frequently.

On April 8, a worker revealed that 20 nurses had left within a 12-month period, saying it was a drastic change from the past where nurses stayed until they retired.

Another employee said the workload and lack of staffing were taking a major toll on the nurses, especially during the night shift where there was rarely any relief.

Willis DeBouse has been to the hospital and says he experienced the lack of staff first-hand.

“I was in the hospital on Mother’s day for pneumonia. At night shift, it was really scary because you could ring the buzzer and by the time she got to you, it was like a half-hour later.

The hospital and the Department of Health did create a plan of correction.

In a statement sent to us, they say they started to make plans immediately and are on track with their progress.

They’ve hired 11 new registered nurses and are interviewing for another three positions.

The statement says they’ve already seen good results from their efforts, adding, “Conemaugh is committed to ensuring we maintain the highest standards of quality care and patient safety for all those we serve.”