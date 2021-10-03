Conemaugh Medical Center implements visitor restrictions due to raise in COVID-19 cases

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown is putting into effect visitor restrictions for the Emergency Department.

Visitors in the Emergency Department will have to abide by these restrictions:

Adult patients (18 and older) are permitted no visitors.

Minors (under 18) are permitted one adult visitor.

Labor and Delivery patients are permitted one adult visitor.

Patients are encouraged to use alternative methods of communication as much as possible. Exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by Conemaugh Health System.

Conemaugh Health System encourages the community to remain active in attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19.