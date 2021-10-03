Conemaugh Medical Center implements visitor restrictions due to raise in COVID-19 cases

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown is putting into effect visitor restrictions for the Emergency Department.
Visitors in the Emergency Department will have to abide by these restrictions:
- Adult patients (18 and older) are permitted no visitors.
- Minors (under 18) are permitted one adult visitor.
- Labor and Delivery patients are permitted one adult visitor.
Patients are encouraged to use alternative methods of communication as much as possible. Exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by Conemaugh Health System.
Conemaugh Health System encourages the community to remain active in attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19.
