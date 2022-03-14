JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown will now be offering lung cancer screenings to middle-aged adults after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) changed its eligibility guidelines.

CMS, which follows the guidance of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, expanded its screenings to include people 50 to 77 years of age who have an extensive history of smoking, who currently smoke or who have quit smoking within the past 15 years. The shift is reportedly aimed at helping detect lung cancer in earlier stages.

“Drastically expanding the number of patients eligible for this simple screening will save lives right here in our community,” Dean Watzman, MD, pulmonologist at Conemaugh Health System said. “While we always encourage smoking cessation as a first step to preventing lung cancer, these screenings are vital to the early detection and treatment of lung cancer.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and 85% of cases occur in cigarette smokers. A lung CT scan is capable of detecting small but potentially cancerous cells at an early stage, which could allow for the least invasive treatment options.

More information about lung cancer screening eligibility can be found on the Conemaugh Health System website.