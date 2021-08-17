Conemaugh hospital hosts blood drive amid national blood shortage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will host a community blood drive next week in Johnstown as the nation continues to face a “critical blood shortage.”

The blood drive will take place Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital’s main campus, according to their press release. Doners who sign up will receive a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music.

The event will be on the third floor of the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs Building (“F” Building) on Franklin Street. Masks and temperature checks will be required.

According to the American Red Cross, there has been a 12 percent increase in blood products to hospitals across the U.S. when compared to last year. It’s reported they will need more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet hospital demands.

“As the only Level 1 Trauma Center between Hershey and Pittsburgh, we are prepared to treat the most

complex emergencies in our region.,” Russell Dumire, MD, trauma medical director of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said. “Our team relies upon donations to the American Red Cross to provide life-saving care in our community. We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.

“There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

Those interested in donating should visit the Red Cross website or call 814-534-9805 to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, donors can also sign up to donate blood at the Red Cross’ Johnstown Blood Donation Center on the website.