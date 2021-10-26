Conemaugh Health to host fall open houses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center is hosting a fall-themed open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The open house will have breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaway items and a raffle drawing. According to Conemaugh, this facility is home to the health system’s integrated breast surgery team and accredited as an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

The East Hills Outpatient Center is located at 1450 Scalp Ave.

The Conemaugh Somerset Outpatient Center on 1291 North Center Ave. is also hosting a fall-themed open house Oct. 27 from 3 to 6 pm. with the same activities.