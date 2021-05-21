Conemaugh Health System to host career fair

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System will host a career fair Wednesday, June 2, in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs Building on the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center campus.

From 12 to 6 p.m., walk-in interviews will be available on-site, according to Conemaugh Health System’s press release. Qualified applicants may receive job offers.

Additionally, applicants who interview for a position in which they are qualified will receive a $25 gift card while supplies last, the release said.

The career fair will be on the third floor of the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs Building (“F” Building) on Franklin Street across from the hospital. Free parking will be available in Lot 2 off of Franklin Street near Rose Street. CamTran also provides transportation.

Masks, temperature checks and social distancing will be required, they said.

It’s reported open clinical positions include RNs, LPNs, nursing assistants, mental health assistants, medical laboratory technicians, medical laboratory scientists, medical office assistants, phlebotomists and more.

Non-clinical open positions include couriers, environmental control associates, front office assistants, security officers and valet attendants.

They’re also seeking registered nurses and nursing assistants for float team opportunities with enhanced rates as well as fr dedicated weekend-only shifts, the release said.

Sign-on bonuses range up to $15,000 for some positions that are available at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center for an extended commitment of service. These positions include as follows:

Environmental control associate

ECHO sonographer

GN/RN

LPN

Behavioral medicine RN/LPN

Mental health technician

MLS/MLT

Nursing assistant

They offer a benefits package that includes healthcare, dental and vision coverage for full and some part-time positions as well as paid time off, tuition reimbursement, employee fitness center, flexible spending accounts, child care assistance and a 401K.